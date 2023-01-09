A police officer was killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Monday, ISIS targeted a security point of the Iraqi forces in Diyala Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers attacked the emergency police forces at a checkpoint in the Al-Ghita region, northeast of Diyala.

The attack resulted in the death of one Iraqi police officer.

The source explained that a security force rushed to the scene and clashed with the terrorists.

No further details were provided.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."