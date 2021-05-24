A parliamentary move to amend the election law and postpone the elections

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed a parliamentary move to amend the election law.

A member of the committee, Salim Hamza, told Shafaq News agency, "there is no enough time to make the amendment," stressing that any amendment to the law will postpone the elections scheduled for October until further notice.

The head of the Parliamentary committee for regions and governorates, Shirwan Al-Dubardani, said, "Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi promised the political blocs opposing the council of Representatives' election law to amend the law after its approval by the Presidency of the Republic."

Meanwhile, the Wisdom Movement said today that there are intentions to postpone the early parliamentary elections and declare an emergency government.

A leader in the movement, Rahim al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News agency, "some political parties fear holding the elections because their winning odds have declined. They are working to postpone the elections."

"There is another expected scenario, which some political forces are working on to resort to declaring an emergency government and not holding parliamentary elections because these parties control the current government and want to preserve their influence and political interests", he added.

The Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 10, amid government pledges to hold fair elections away from the power of weapons.