Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A parliamentary move to amend the election law and postpone the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-24T18:38:19+0000
A parliamentary move to amend the election law and postpone the elections

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed a parliamentary move to amend the election law.

A member of the committee, Salim Hamza, told Shafaq News agency, "there is no enough time to make the amendment," stressing that any amendment to the law will postpone the elections scheduled for October until further notice.

The head of the Parliamentary committee for regions and governorates, Shirwan Al-Dubardani, said, "Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi promised the political blocs opposing the council of Representatives' election law to amend the law after its approval by the Presidency of the Republic."

Meanwhile, the Wisdom Movement said today that there are intentions to postpone the early parliamentary elections and declare an emergency government.

A leader in the movement, Rahim al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News agency, "some political parties fear holding the elections because their winning odds have declined. They are working to postpone the elections."

"There is another expected scenario, which some political forces are working on to resort to declaring an emergency government and not holding parliamentary elections because these parties control the current government and want to preserve their influence and political interests", he added.

The Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on October 10, amid government pledges to hold fair elections away from the power of weapons.

related

A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Date: 2021-03-28 21:26:15
A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Iraqi Parliament refers requests to include contract employees and lecturers in the budget to the Government

Date: 2021-01-12 11:31:20
Iraqi Parliament refers requests to include contract employees and lecturers in the budget to the Government

Al-Khuwailidi to the Parliament, "renewing telecom companies' contracts is not within my powers"

Date: 2021-03-03 15:33:17
Al-Khuwailidi to the Parliament, "renewing telecom companies' contracts is not within my powers"

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Parliament to resume the voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill on Monday's session

Date: 2021-03-13 20:49:42
Parliament to resume the voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill on Monday's session

The Parliament to host the Iraqi the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank

Date: 2021-04-15 10:28:55
The Parliament to host the Iraqi the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank

A broad parliamentary agreement to legislate the Yazidi women survivors' law

Date: 2021-02-03 16:08:14
A broad parliamentary agreement to legislate the Yazidi women survivors' law

The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

Date: 2021-03-19 20:18:05
The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget