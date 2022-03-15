A parliamentary delegation arrives in Erbil to inspect the attack site

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Iraqi Parliament arrived in Erbil to check the damages of the Iranian missile attack.

The delegation includes First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hakim Al-Zamili, Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah, and several deputies.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Himan Hawrami, a member of the Kurdish Parliament's Presidency, Himan Qadir, Deputy Governor of Erbil, and heads of Kurdistan Parliamentary blocs received the delegation at Erbil International Airport.

The delegation would visit the bombardment site and Erbil's large market to follow up on the living and economic conditions of the Kurdish population.

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless."

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.