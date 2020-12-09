A parliamentary committee to visit the areas of the demonstrations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Muhammad al-Halbousi, directed the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee to conduct a field visit to the areas that witnessed protests in the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Halbousi stressed in a speech during the parliament session on protecting the demonstrators and human rights and in the region.

Al-Sulaymaniyah is witnessing protests against delayed payment of salaries, interspersed with widespread acts of violence that several human and material losses.