Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A parliamentary committee to visit the areas of the demonstrations in Kurdistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-09T12:39:47+0000
A parliamentary committee to visit the areas of the demonstrations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Muhammad al-Halbousi, directed the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee to conduct a field visit to the areas that witnessed protests in the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Halbousi stressed in a speech during the parliament session on protecting the demonstrators and human rights and in the region.

Al-Sulaymaniyah is witnessing protests against delayed payment of salaries, interspersed with widespread acts of violence that several human and material losses.

related

The parliament will summon former ministers of electricity to investigation

Date: 2020-08-11 11:41:25
The parliament will summon former ministers of electricity to investigation

Baghdad's governor to be hosted in the Parliament

Date: 2020-09-27 14:21:50
Baghdad's governor to be hosted in the Parliament

The Iraqi Parliament to resume its session next week

Date: 2020-09-02 18:10:59
The Iraqi Parliament to resume its session next week

The Iraqi Parliament to vote on the electoral districts law today

Date: 2020-10-28 06:51:47
The Iraqi Parliament to vote on the electoral districts law today

a draft of a law criminalizing insulting Prophet Muhammad in the Iraqi parliament

Date: 2020-11-09 12:04:23
a draft of a law criminalizing insulting Prophet Muhammad in the Iraqi parliament

The budget bill draft has not yet reached the Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee revealed

Date: 2020-09-17 08:31:21
The budget bill draft has not yet reached the Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee revealed

The Iraqi parliament to hold its session to discuss urgent files

Date: 2020-08-13 20:41:19
The Iraqi parliament to hold its session to discuss urgent files

Parliament will not approve a new borrowing law, MP says

Date: 2020-09-30 14:18:04
Parliament will not approve a new borrowing law, MP says