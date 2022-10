Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Ishraqat Kanoun bloc announced it would boycott Wednesday’s session for selecting the head of state.

“We look forward to a non-partisan president who represents all Iraqis and believes in the sovereignty and unity of Iraq.” The Bloc said in a statement.

Ishraqat Kanoun won six parliamentary seats in the 2021 elections and another seat after the Sadrist withdrew from the parliament.