"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-29T15:09:44+0000
Shafaq News / A security source said that warning sirens were sounded at Baghdad International Airport, which includes a military base and US troops.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security authorities overseeing Baghdad International Airport sounded warning sirens at the airport as a test, adding that they are installing a new system for sirens at the airport.

For several months, the airport was a target of Katyusha rockets fired by unknown persons, mostly targeting American soldiers at the Victoria Military Base inside the airport.

So far, no injuries have been recorded among the US soldiers' ranks, but dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the vicinity of the airport due to the repeated missile attacks.

