A new mass grave discovered in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ A mass grave with the remains of an unknown number of victims has been discovered in Sinjar, civil activist Naji Haji reported on Sunday.
Haji said the mass grave was found near the Seba Sheikhdra compound, southeast the Sinjar mountain.
"We found human remains. The number of the victims is not immediately clear," he said.
On February 22, 2022, Sinjar exhumed seven mass graves that contained remains of members of the Yazidi minority who were systemically slain by ISIS when the insurgent organization overran the disputed district in 2014.