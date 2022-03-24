Report

A new mass grave discovered in Sinjar

Date: 2022-03-24T13:27:14+0000
Shafaq News/ A mass grave with the remains of at least five victims has been discovered in Sinjar, the Yazidi Organization to Document ISIS crimes reported on Thursday.

The head of the Organization, Khayri Ali, told Shafaq News Agency that a mass grave was found in Hindana village, north of Sinjar.

"The grave contains the bodies of at least five victims executed by ISIS in 2014," he said.

On February 22, Sinjar exhumed seven mass graves that contained remains of members of the Yazidi minority who were systemically slain by ISIS when the insurgent organization overran the disputed district in 2014.

