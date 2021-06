Shafaq News/ The Martyrs Foundation announced discovering a mass grave between Kifri and Khanaqin, in Diyala Governorate.

A statement by the Foundation said that mass grave belongs to victims of the former regime, indicating that the preliminary information indicates that the cemetery is very large.

The Foundation added that technical assessment will be conducted for the mass grave’s site and then follow the procedures stipulated under Law No. 13 of 2015 on Affairs and Protection of Mass Graves.