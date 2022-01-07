A new independent group formed in the Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a new bloc named "Al-Ishraq" or "The Voice of the Independents" was created in Baghdad.

"The aim of forming the bloc is to unify the ranks among the independent deputies to activate the supervisory and legislative role of the deputies for securing the services and restoring the entire political process," the bloc's spokesperson Haidar Tariq Shamkhi told Shafaq News Agency.

Concerning forming the new government, Shamkhi confirmed, "Our position as independents is to take into account the suffering of the Iraqi people, and we will vote for the government if there will be new personalities, but as a bloc, we will not participate."

It is worth noting that 43 independents had won seats in the parliamentary elections.