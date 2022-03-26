A new independent alliance to participate in today's parliamentary session

Shafaq News/ The "For the People" Alliance decided to join the parliament session scheduled to vote for the President of the Republic.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the Alliance, which includes the Imtidad Movement, the New Generation (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), and other independent deputies, will participate in the voting session.

Meanwhile, the Presidency of the Parliament is now holding a meeting about today's session.

On Saturday, the political blocs held meetings separately before the parliament session.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the deputies of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Sadrist bloc, and the Al-Siyada Alliance held a meeting, and the latter held talks with the Shiite Coordination Framework's representatives outside the Parliament's building.

Our correspondent said no confirmed information about the number of deputies who would attend the session, adding that the Parliament's media department denied the news about postponing the session.

It is worth noting that the parliament session will start at 1100 a.m.

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329 deputies.) to elect the President.