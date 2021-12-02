Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A new group of migrants to arrive in Erbil from Minsk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-02T07:00:45+0000
A new group of migrants to arrive in Erbil from Minsk

Shafaq News/ The Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced the date for the return of the sixth group of migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Relations said that the migrants, who registered to return home voluntarily, are scheduled to arrive today, Thursday, from Minsk Airport to Erbil International Airport at 0500 p.m.

The statement indicated that the sixth group includes 430 migrants, including children

The number of voluntarily returning Kurdish immigrants to the Kurdistan Region reached 1,872.

The Belarusian presidency announced that nearly seven thousand immigrants are stranded on the borders, including two thousand on the border with Poland.

related

Iraq resumes flights with Belarus

Date: 2021-04-23 13:25:24
Iraq resumes flights with Belarus

Two repatriation flights to leave Baghdad to Minsk today 

Date: 2021-11-25 14:45:57
Two repatriation flights to leave Baghdad to Minsk today 