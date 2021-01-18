Report

A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-18T14:16:23+0000
A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported that an explosion had targeted a liquor shop southwest of Baghdad.

No causalities were registered. 

Organized campaigns to target liquor shops have recently escalated in Baghdad. Most shops are owned by Christians or Yazidis who were granted licenses to sell alcohol in Iraq.

No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks, but it is worth noting that the Raballah faction claimed responsibility for the raid on a massage center in Baghdad at the end of last year. 

