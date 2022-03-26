A new date to elect the Iraqi President, “Saving the Homeland” failed to reach a quorum

Shafaq News/ Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi opened a regular session of the House of Representatives on Saturday.

According to the Parliament’s media office, 202 deputies attended the scheduled session to vote for the President of the Republic.

The Office stated that Al-Halbousi adjourned the session for electing the President until next Wednesday, while a regular session will be held on Monday.

In turn, a source in Parliament told Shafaq News Agency that the political blocs that attended the session are the Sadrist bloc (75 deputies,) the Al-Siyada Alliance (61 deputies,) the Kurdistan Democratic Party (31 deputies,), the Imtidad Movement (nine deputies,) the New Generation Movement (nine deputies,) and 17 independent deputies.

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329 deputies) to elect the President.

Earlier today, the Shiite Coordination Framework had presented to the Parliament a list of the representatives that boycott the current session for electing the Iraqi President.

MP Ahmed Al-Asadi submitted the list that included 126 deputies.