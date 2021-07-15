Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A new case of Black Fungus registered in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-15T20:55:02+0000
A new case of Black Fungus registered in Najaf

Shafaq News / A local source in Najaf reported that a new infection with black fungus (Mucormycosis) had been recorded in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A man in his fifties from Al-Haidariya district, north of Najaf Governorate, was diagnosed with black fungus 30 days after being infected with COVID-19."

"The injured was transferred to a ward under the recommendation of the specialized doctor who diagnosed the case", the source said.

This is the second case in the governorate.

related

Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Date: 2020-09-09 20:47:54
Najaf to receive visitors During "Arbaeen"

Najaf shuts door to visitors

Date: 2021-05-10 15:05:48
Najaf shuts door to visitors

Attack target Iraq communist party headquarters

Date: 2021-02-05 09:33:05
Attack target Iraq communist party headquarters

Najaf Criminal Court sentences two demonstrators to life in al-Sadrain square case

Date: 2021-06-20 14:04:45
Najaf Criminal Court sentences two demonstrators to life in al-Sadrain square case

Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government

Date: 2021-03-10 12:35:08
Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government

Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Date: 2020-09-11 19:46:23
Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Demonstrators protest poor services in Najaf and Babel

Date: 2021-05-23 18:26:03
Demonstrators protest poor services in Najaf and Babel

Armed men raid activists' homes in Najaf

Date: 2021-02-07 08:19:06
Armed men raid activists' homes in Najaf