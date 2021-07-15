A new case of Black Fungus registered in Najaf

Shafaq News / A local source in Najaf reported that a new infection with black fungus (Mucormycosis) had been recorded in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A man in his fifties from Al-Haidariya district, north of Najaf Governorate, was diagnosed with black fungus 30 days after being infected with COVID-19."

"The injured was transferred to a ward under the recommendation of the specialized doctor who diagnosed the case", the source said.

This is the second case in the governorate.