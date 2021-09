Shafaq News/ The Iraqi State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances, Kimadia, on Sunday said Iraq received 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Upon its arrival, according to the state-owned company's press release, the batch was immediately allocated to vaccination centers throughout the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

Besides the U.S. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the British AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm are the only vaccines approved in Iraq so far.