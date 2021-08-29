A new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Iraq

Shafaq News/The Iraqi State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances, Kimadia, on Sunday said Iraq received 430,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines.

Upon its arrival, according the state-owned company's press release, the batch was immediately allocated to vaccination centers throughout the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on April 11, 2021.

Besides the U.S. vaccine, the British AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm are the only vaccines approved in Iraq so far.