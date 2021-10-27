Report

A new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-27T09:00:29+0000
Shafaq News/The Iraqi State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances, Kimadia, said Iraq received 649,350 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, Iraq received 133,380 doses of the same vaccine from COVAX.

Upon its arrival, according the state-owned company's press release, the batch was immediately allocated to vaccination centers throughout the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on April 11, 2021.

Besides the U.S. vaccine, the British AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm are the only vaccines approved in Iraq so far.

