A new attack targets transmission towers in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ A government official in Saladin reported, on Thursday, that a new attack targeted the transmission towers in the area between the northern governorates and Baghdad.
The director of Tulul Al-Baj district, north of Saladin, Hatem Al-Shammari told Shafaq News Agency, that three towers within the transmission line between Baghdad and the northern governorates are attacked with explosive devices.
Al-Shammari confirmed that the network maintenance detachments began repairing the damaged towers to restore the power, indicating that the incident is under investigation.
According to Saladin officials, tens of transmission towers in Saladin Governorate were attacked by ISIS elements or unknown parties, which resulted in power outage.