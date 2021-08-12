Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A new attack targets the transmission lines in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-12T06:11:53+0000
A new attack targets the transmission lines in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced, on Thursday, that the transmission line of Samarra - south of Tikrit was attacked with an explosive device.

The Northern Electricity Transmission General Company affiliated with the Ministry said that the line was “exposed to a cowardly act of sabotage which destroyed a transmission tower and damaged another.” Adding that the attack also affected the electric wires between the Abbasiya and Mukeshifa areas in Saladin Governorate”.

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year. 

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraqis blame a government that relies on energy imports from Iran and which they say has failed to develop Iraq's grid to serve its population. 

Reduced power supplies from Iran and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.

related

Routine deprives 80% of affected Saladin citizens of compensations

Date: 2021-02-09 15:36:45
Routine deprives 80% of affected Saladin citizens of compensations

Saladin: Initial agreement on the election law

Date: 2020-09-09 13:44:02
Saladin: Initial agreement on the election law

Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services foils an attack on transmission line in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-02 15:09:32
Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services foils an attack on transmission line in Saladin

Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion east of Saladin

Date: 2021-05-02 08:53:14
Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion east of Saladin

Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-27 15:50:31
Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Security forces launch a search campaign to pursue a terrorist group in Saladin

Date: 2021-06-30 21:15:07
Security forces launch a search campaign to pursue a terrorist group in Saladin

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

ISIS claims responsibility for Saladin bloody attack

Date: 2021-03-12 15:23:57
ISIS claims responsibility for Saladin bloody attack