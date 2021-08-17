Report

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-17T15:33:12+0000
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours
Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Tuesday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition northern the capital Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack did not resulted in any causalities.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the third attack within two days; the others took place on Monday in Baghdad and Dhi Qar Governorates.

No causalities were registered.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

