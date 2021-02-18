A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Thursday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in the South of Iraq.

“An explosive planted on Basra highway, South of Baghdad blew up without causing any causality”, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

This is the second attack within 24 hours, the first took place in Al-Diwaniyah in which an Iraqi security officer was injured and a truck was damaged.

The Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.