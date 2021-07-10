Report

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-10T09:57:43+0000
Shafaq News / An explosion occurred on Saturday targeting convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on the Highway, near al-Saqlawiya district, Al-Anbar.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency the attack causing no causalities.

There was no claim of responsibility

The Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

