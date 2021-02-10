Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-10T14:36:42+0000
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosive device blew up on Wednesday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition near the Capital, Baghdad.

“An explosive planted on Al-Yusufiya main road, South of Baghdad blew up without causing any causality”, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

The Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

related

ISIS leader provides information about dozens of his comrades to the US

Date: 2020-09-18 05:52:11
ISIS leader provides information about dozens of his comrades to the US

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-25 11:06:08
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

US donates 74 trucks and 40 housing units to Iraqi border guards

Date: 2020-09-23 15:27:57
US donates 74 trucks and 40 housing units to Iraqi border guards

The US grants the Iraqi army 30 armored vehicles

Date: 2020-12-30 06:57:50
The US grants the Iraqi army 30 armored vehicles

Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

Date: 2020-10-11 17:30:42
Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

US-Led Coalition targets ISIS hideout in Makhoul Mountains

Date: 2021-01-25 06:39:21
US-Led Coalition targets ISIS hideout in Makhoul Mountains

Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-24 08:27:28
Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

US seeks to divide Iraq, Khamenei adviser says

Date: 2020-10-28 06:36:50
US seeks to divide Iraq, Khamenei adviser says