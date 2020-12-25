Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-25T11:06:08+0000
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosion occurred on Friday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on Samawa international highway.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency the attack causing one bodily injury and vehicle damage

There was no claim of responsibility

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

related

US official: ISIS expands its global enterprise to approximately 20 branches and networks

Date: 2020-09-18 05:42:03
US official: ISIS expands its global enterprise to approximately 20 branches and networks

US: we will respond to any Iranian attack on our forces

Date: 2020-12-21 05:44:00
US: we will respond to any Iranian attack on our forces

ISIS leader provides information about dozens of his comrades to the US

Date: 2020-09-18 05:52:11
ISIS leader provides information about dozens of his comrades to the US

An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 20:11:18
An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

US donates 74 trucks and 40 housing units to Iraqi border guards

Date: 2020-09-23 15:27:57
US donates 74 trucks and 40 housing units to Iraqi border guards

Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

Date: 2020-10-11 17:30:42
Heavy security presence in Baghdad to curb the rocket attacks on US sites, source says

Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-24 08:27:28
Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

US seeks to divide Iraq, Khamenei adviser says

Date: 2020-10-28 06:36:50
US seeks to divide Iraq, Khamenei adviser says