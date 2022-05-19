A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosion targeted a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up on Thursday in Al-Nasiriya, the center of the Governorate, without any causalities or material damage.

There was no claim for responsibility.

It is worth noting that the Iraqi authorities issued several warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.