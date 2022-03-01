Report

A new attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-01T08:38:47+0000
A new attack targets the US-led Coalition in Iraq

Shafaq News / An explosion occurred on Tuesday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition on the Highway between Samawa and Nasiriyah, southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency the attack caused no causalities.

There was no claim for responsibility.

The Iraqi authorities issued several warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

