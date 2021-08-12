A new attack targets a transmission line in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A security source announced, on Thursday, that a transmission tower was attacked with an explosive device.

The source said that an explosive device blew up this evening next to a transmission tower in Al-Tarmiyah north of the capital Baghdad which destroyed it and led to power outage in the area.

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraqis blame ISIS and a government that relies on energy imports from Iran and which they say has failed to develop Iraq's grid to serve its population.

Reduced power supplies from Iran and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.