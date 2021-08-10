A new attack target transmission lines in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity said, on Tuesday, that a new act of "sabotage" targeted Kirkuk transmission lines.

The Media Office of the General Company of Northern Electricity Transmission said, in a statement, that targeting transmission lines and detonating towers is expanding, as “sabotage gangs deliberately cut off the connections between the northern region lines and the national system.”

He added that explosive device blew up near the Kirkuk-Biji line which resulted in the fall of seven transmission towers and damage and cutting wires.

He stressed that the Ministry's staff began work on reconstructing the damaged towers, and rewiring the line to return it to service as soon as possible.