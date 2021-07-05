A new attack on the Ain al-Asad air base

Shafaq News/ Katyusha rockets reportedly landed inside the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that air base hosting U.S. and other international forces was targeted by a rocket, without leaving any casualties.

An initial report by the U.S.-led Coalition said, "At approx. 2:45 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter."

"There are no injuries and damage is being assessed," it added.

On April 8, the air base was bombarded by 24 rockets but no party claimed responsibility of the attack. The United States accuses Iran-backed armed groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops and interests in Iraq.