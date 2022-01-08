Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A new alliance headed by Al-Khanjar chooses Mohamad Al-Halbousi as the Parliament Speaker

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T19:46:29+0000
A new alliance headed by Al-Khanjar chooses Mohamad Al-Halbousi as the Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ Two Sunni blocs have agreed on Saturday to form a joint alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar in the new Iraqi parliament.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency that the "Takadum" Coalition headed by Muhammad al-Halbousi and "Azm" led by Khamis al-Khanjar reached an agreement to ally and voted unanimously to choose al-Khanjar as the head of the alliance.

The agreement comes after Al-Halbousi and Al-Khanjar visited Erbil and met the Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani.

The two sides had also agreed to nominate Mohmmad al-Halbousi to assume the post of Speaker of Parliament for a second term.

It is worth noting that Azm (14 seats) and Takadum (37 seats) are the two largest blocs of Sunni political forces in the Iraqi parliament.

related

Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Date: 2021-10-04 19:23:11
Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Date: 2021-10-23 18:44:33
Al-Khanjar, Al-Halbousi alliances: we reached "good stages" in negotiations

Contradictory information about forming a unified Sunni bloc in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-10-26 14:59:22
Contradictory information about forming a unified Sunni bloc in the Iraqi Parliament

Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Date: 2021-12-27 18:01:40
Takadum, Azm welcome the Federal Court decision regarding the elections

Takadum calls Al-Khanjar to join an “inclusive alliance”

Date: 2022-01-05 17:50:06
Takadum calls Al-Khanjar to join an “inclusive alliance”

Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil

Date: 2021-07-08 09:47:54
Khamis al-Khanjar pillories the UAV attack on Erbil

Al-Halbousi directs to include the budget bill on the Parliament's agenda for the next session

Date: 2021-03-08 19:33:31
Al-Halbousi directs to include the budget bill on the Parliament's agenda for the next session

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Date: 2021-10-17 10:51:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar