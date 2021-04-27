Report

A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections

Shafaq News / A group of personnel launched a new political formation on Tuesday to run the new elections in October 2021.

According to a statement issued by the new formation named "Civilian National Front" said it "includes national political figures, clan sheikhs, qualified personnel, peaceful demonstrators and political activists."

The statement added that the Preparatory Committee elected Iyad Allawi as head of the Front.

The Front approved its bylaw and aimed at “reforming the political process,” the statement said. 

Ayad Allawi is an Iraqi politician. He served as Vice President of Iraq from 2014 to 2015 and from 2016 to 2018.

