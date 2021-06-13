Report

A new Pfizer vaccine batch arrives in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-13T18:20:11+0000
A new Pfizer vaccine batch arrives in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health said today, Sunday, that it received a new batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement of the Ministry said that the fleet of refrigerated trucks has Marched towards its destinations in all the Iraqi governorates, including the Kurdistan Region.

This batch is the second within seven days, as the Ministry announced last Sunday receiving a batch of vaccines from the same supplier.

Pfizer's vaccine first arrived in Iraq on April 11, 2021. However, the Iraqi Ministry of Health had already commenced the immunization rollout months earlier by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

