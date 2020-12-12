Report

A new Kurdish Regiment in PMF

Date: 2020-12-12T08:47:42+0000
Shafaq News / A new regiment for the Kurdish Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was formed in southwest of Kirkuk Governorate. The official of the Kurdish PMF, Adham Jumaa, announced on Saturday.

Jumaa told Shafaq News Agency, PMF Authority approved to form a new regiment of 120 Kurdish fighters led by Jabbar Khalidani.

He clarified that the Kurdish Popular Mobilization Forces are responsible of protecting the areas that were under the Peshmerga control.

Kirkuk is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

Article 140 of Iraq’s 2005 constitution calls for several steps to address the dispute over Kirkuk, a volatile mix of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

