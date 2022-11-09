A new Iraqi political movement to support women in Iraq, EXCLUSIVE

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi woman established a new political Movement for "women" to contest the next parliamentary elections.

Rabiha Al-Sarifi, an English teacher from Dhi Qar, told Shafaq News Agency that the "Young Woman Movement For Change" seeks to add many women to the House of Representatives.

Al-Sarifi, married with three kids, was the head of the Dhi Qar Governor's office (the first woman to hold this position in Iraq) before she resigned over Al-Nasiriya protests, she translated the "Adolf Hitler quotations" book into Arabic (still in print).

"The identity of the woman is the key pillar of The Young Woman for Change Movement…we believe in the civil state, respect for human rights, and equality before the law, regardless of gender, religion, or national and ethnic affiliation." She said.

"Our movement is an entity that works independently of the state, civil society organizations, and non-governmental organizations."

Al-Sarifi deemed the Movement "a project for every Iraqi woman who defends her rights, believes in defending women's interests and aspirations to achieve justice and equality."

It is worth noting that the latest updated data of the Department of Parties and Political Entities Affairs in the Independent High Electoral Commission reported 267 official parties and movements in Iraq in 2021.