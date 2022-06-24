A new Iraqi government after Eid Al-Adha, Source

Shafak News/ Iraqis are awaiting the new government that will be formed after the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement from the political process.

Since the change of the political regime in Iraq, this would be the first government formed without Al-Sadr.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the government that will be formed - according to him - after the Eid al-Adha holiday would be based on "quotas according to the political components," which means each component has a ministerial share.

The source, who preferred to stay anonymous, indicated that the blocs "outside the Shiite house" are awaiting how the ministries that were part of the Sadrist movement would be distributed after the Coordination Framework became the "master of the moment."

Yesterday, a source in the Framework told our Agency, "The leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) would hold a consultative meeting to review the paragraphs of the government program, in preparation to discuss it with all political parties participating in forming the new government."

The upcoming meeting would be attended by political leaders exclusively, as they can "determine the firm position," taking into account some demands and requirements of other forces (the Al-Siyada and the Kurdistan Democratic Party).

In turn, the KDP head, Masoud Barzani, stressed that Kurdistan set a condition for participating in the next government, which is the commitment of the Iraqi political parties to three principles "partnership, balance, and consensus."