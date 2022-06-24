Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A new Iraqi government after Eid Al-Adha, Source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-24T19:14:13+0000
A new Iraqi government after Eid Al-Adha, Source

Shafak News/ Iraqis are awaiting the new government that will be formed after the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement from the political process.

Since the change of the political regime in Iraq, this would be the first government formed without Al-Sadr.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the government that will be formed - according to him - after the Eid al-Adha holiday would be based on "quotas according to the political components," which means each component has a ministerial share.

The source, who preferred to stay anonymous, indicated that the blocs "outside the Shiite house" are awaiting how the ministries that were part of the Sadrist movement would be distributed after the Coordination Framework became the "master of the moment."

Yesterday, a source in the Framework told our Agency, "The leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) would hold a consultative meeting to review the paragraphs of the government program, in preparation to discuss it with all political parties participating in forming the new government."

The upcoming meeting would be attended by political leaders exclusively, as they can "determine the firm position," taking into account some demands and requirements of other forces (the Al-Siyada and the Kurdistan Democratic Party).

In turn, the KDP head, Masoud Barzani, stressed that Kurdistan set a condition for participating in the next government, which is the commitment of the Iraqi political parties to three principles "partnership, balance, and consensus."

related

Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Date: 2022-01-12 18:25:06
Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

US Ambassador to support the Iraqi government to overcome the current challenges

Date: 2020-09-28 10:06:20
US Ambassador to support the Iraqi government to overcome the current challenges

The Iraqi government submits its reform paper to the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-13 11:00:09
The Iraqi government submits its reform paper to the Parliament

Iraqi government to establish one million residential units throughout Iraq

Date: 2021-06-19 11:34:29
Iraqi government to establish one million residential units throughout Iraq

S&P: US rice industry raises concerns as Iraq privately buys from Uruguay

Date: 2021-06-26 08:18:00
S&P: US rice industry raises concerns as Iraq privately buys from Uruguay

Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

Date: 2021-08-14 11:09:28
Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

Kuwaiti MP calls his country to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government"

Date: 2021-08-28 08:57:21
Kuwaiti MP calls his country to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government"

The Iraqi government took a firm position against the call for normalization with Israel.

Date: 2021-09-25 10:15:49
The Iraqi government took a firm position against the call for normalization with Israel.