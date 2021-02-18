Report

A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-18T11:29:02+0000
A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Shafaq News / The Maysan Health Department announced opening a new recovery center for children infected with COVID-19.

The media official in the department, Muhammad Al-Kinani, told Shafaq News agency, "the Governorate Health Department opened al-Shifaa Center, established by the Hussaini Shrine, after turning the Children Hospital to a COVID-19 center for children in critical conditions."

Al-Kinani added, "the new center contains 80 beds, includes an intensive care unit, and is equipped with all the required medical devices."

"The governorate has not yet registered any case of the new strain of COVID-19, but it seeks to be prepared for any emergency."

