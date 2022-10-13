A missile attack targets the Khor Mor field in Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, eight rockets targeted gas fields on the borders of Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "the missiles were launched from a launcher installed on a vehicle south of Tuz Khurmatu district, targeting the Khor Mor gas fields on the outskirts of Al-Sulaymaniyah."

The Source added that "joint forces from the army, police and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi rushed to the scene and seized the booby-trapped vehicle.

The attack did not cause any casualties.

According to a security source, the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal District of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate came under rocket fire.

The Source told our Agency that Katyusha rockets targeted the field without knowing the size of the damage or casualties.

Several rockets landed at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan last July.

It was one of several attacks on the area, none of which have been claimed by any group.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chamchamal, two giant gas fields in Iraq.