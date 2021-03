Shafaq News / the Iraqi security authorities found on Wednesday a minefield in the Alas oil fields area, east of Saladin Governorate.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, the Engineering Operations Command dismantled the mines for detonating.

Alas oil field is located in the Hemrin Heights, yet still has unexploited oil wells.

The reserves of Alas and Ajil oil fields in Saladin are about three billion barrels, in addition to gas and sulfur.