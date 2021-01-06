Report

A military parade in Nineveh on the Iraqi Army Day

Date: 2021-01-06T16:31:37+0000
A military parade in Nineveh on the Iraqi Army Day

Shafaq News/ The 15th Division in Nineveh governorate organized on Wednesday a military parade on the Iraqi Army's centenary.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated that the fifteenth division, stationed in western Nineveh regions, held a parade inside "Kasak" military base, west of Mosul. The event was attended by senior military and security leaders and local officials.

A central military parade was held today in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Minister of Defense, Jumah Inad, and other ministers and senior officials.

Today, January 6th, marks the centenary of the establishment of the Iraqi Army.

