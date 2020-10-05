A military coup in Iraq is far from truth

Shafaq News / "far from truth," that’s what The Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee commented, on Monday, about talks that the Baath Party is preparing for a military coup in Iraq.

The former Iraqi Interior Minister, Baqir Al-Zubeidi, had earlier warned about what he described as a “military coup” in the country, sponsored by Izzat al-Douri, deputy head of the former regime.

A member of the committee, Kata’a Al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News agency, "The Iraqi political situation is based on democracy and legislative elections are the ones that change governments, not military coups."

He added, "These talks are not true, and the time of military coups in Iraq ended.”

Al-Zubeidi published series articles on social media titled, “The Next Military Coup in Iraq," referring to "conferences held by the dissolved Baath Party in USA and other Western countries for this reason."

Media reports indicate that Al-Douri leads the "Naqshbandi,” an armed movement composed of Saddam-era officers, and which has been in hiding since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

The United States allocated 10 million dollars for providing any information to arrest or kill al-Douri.