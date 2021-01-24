A member of the PMF injured by an IED near the site attacked by ISIS yesterday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-24T10:16:25+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source said that a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was injured in an explosion near the site attacked by ISIS last night in Saladin Governorate. The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device went off this morning targeting a PMF unit near Al-Eith sector, east of Saladin,wounding a fighter. late last night, a group of ISIS militants attacked a force of the PMF in Al-Eith sector in Hamrin sub-district, al-Dur district, east of Saladin. The attack resulted in 11 deaths and 10 injuries from the 22nd Brigade of PMF, including the commander of the third regiment, Abu Alia Al-Hasnawi.

related

PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-05 07:27:04

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-06 17:22:50

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Miqdadiyah district

Date: 2020-10-13 20:59:49

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-06-16 14:14:21

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-01 08:53:05

Two killed and three injured in clashes between ISIS and Security forces

Date: 2020-12-29 20:36:55

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16

ISIS fails to carry out “Ramadan forays “in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-23 12:44:43