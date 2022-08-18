A member of al-Maliki's bloc says Wednesday's meeting was "positive" 

Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-18T12:26:19+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the State of Law bloc commended the outcomes of the meeting that brought together Iraqi political leaders under the auspices of caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, casting hopes on the initiative of al-Fatah alliance leader, Hadi al-Ameri.

"the national dialogue meeting was positive," Lawmaker Aref al-Hamami said, "the attendees agreed that the measures suggested to resolve the situation shall have a legal and constitutional basis, and the discourse of dialogue is unexpendable for the political process to be back on track."

"We are with the constitution and dialogue all the way; whether they lead to holding a new election or amending the election law," he added.

Al-Hamami said that his bloc is closely following the initiative led by Hadi al-Ameri to help Iraq overcome the impasse impeding the formation of the government and the completion of constitutional deadlines.

