A member of Saraya Al-Salam was assassinated in Najaf

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, unknown persons assassinated a member of Saraya al-Salam, in Najaf Governorate, 180 km southwest of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security guard who was assassinated this morning in the Al-Rahma neighborhood is Ayed Al-Hamidawi, a member of Saraya Al-Salam."

Saraya al-Salam (Al-Salam Brigades), headed by Mustafa Al-Hamidawi, is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by the Shiite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr; it is basically responsible for securing the Samarra district, which includes the shrine of two of the 12 revered Shi'ite imams.

It is a 2014 Mahdi Army revival that confronted the US forces in Iraq.

The Brigades has been involved in the fight against ISIS in many regions of Iraq, including Samarra, Diyala, Amerli, Jurf al-Sakhar, and Ishaqi district.

After declaring victory over ISIS, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi decided to join the popular armed forces with the army and police formations.

The Brigades are now a part of Popular Mobilization Forces but under the direct command of Al-Sadr.