Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A member of Saraya Al-Salam was assassinated in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-22T12:20:42+0000
A member of Saraya Al-Salam was assassinated in Najaf

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, unknown persons assassinated a member of Saraya al-Salam, in Najaf Governorate, 180 km southwest of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security guard who was assassinated this morning in the Al-Rahma neighborhood is Ayed Al-Hamidawi, a member of Saraya Al-Salam."

Saraya al-Salam (Al-Salam Brigades), headed by Mustafa Al-Hamidawi, is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by the Shiite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr; it is basically responsible for securing the Samarra district, which includes the shrine of two of the 12 revered Shi'ite imams.

It is a 2014 Mahdi Army revival that confronted the US forces in Iraq.

The Brigades has been involved in the fight against ISIS in many regions of Iraq, including Samarra, Diyala, Amerli, Jurf al-Sakhar, and Ishaqi district.

After declaring victory over ISIS, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi decided to join the popular armed forces with the army and police formations.

The Brigades are now a part of Popular Mobilization Forces but under the direct command of Al-Sadr.

related

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Date: 2022-01-06 12:04:37
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Former Iraqi official sentenced to prison following corruption and bribery charges

Date: 2021-04-07 06:55:18
Former Iraqi official sentenced to prison following corruption and bribery charges

Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government

Date: 2021-03-10 12:35:08
Demonstrations in Najaf against the local government

Joint Operations Command to launch an investigation into the Najaf explosions

Date: 2021-07-26 17:47:19
Joint Operations Command to launch an investigation into the Najaf explosions

Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Date: 2020-09-11 19:46:23
Iraqi Civil Defense team rescue 43 citizens from a burning hotel

Public dismay as president Salih grants special pardon to son of former governor convicted for drug-dealing

Date: 2022-02-26 16:55:56
Public dismay as president Salih grants special pardon to son of former governor convicted for drug-dealing

Three security incidents in Najaf and Dhi Qar in the past 15 hours

Date: 2021-05-28 08:18:48
Three security incidents in Najaf and Dhi Qar in the past 15 hours

Najaf Criminal Court sentences a member of al-Muthanna Governorate Council to imprisonment

Date: 2021-07-04 16:29:31
Najaf Criminal Court sentences a member of al-Muthanna Governorate Council to imprisonment