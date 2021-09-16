A member of Kataib Hezbollah seriously injures in an armed attack in Basra

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a Kataib Hezbollah member was injured seriously in an armed attack in Basra, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the member was injured when two unidentified men riding on a motorcycle shot him late last night while passing with his car in Al-Hakimiyyah district of Basra Governorate.

The source added that the injured person was immediately transferred to the hospital for surgery.

It is worth noting that Kataib Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Iran-backed groups in Iraq.