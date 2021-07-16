A medical center in al-Anbar offers to treat injured in al-Hussein hospital for free

Shafaq News/ A cosmetic medical center in al-Anbar announced its readiness to treat the injured in the tragedy of Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital, in Nasiriyah city, free of charge, for those who suffered deformities and damage as a result of the fire.

The Levon Center for Plastic Surgery stated, "After the heroic stances of our brothers in all the southern regions, we are honored to treat those affected in the fire of Nasiriyah Hospital in Andalus clinics and Levon Beauty Center in al-Anbar, from burns, free of charge, by doctors specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery and burns."

In this context, the director of the center, Sajjad Al-Ajili, said that the initiative was taken because they owe the people of the southern governorate, as many of them were martyred in the cities of Anbar during its war against ISIS.

Al-Ajili added, during his speech to Shafaq News Agency, that "the main goal of the initiative is to pay and reward, especially since many citizens are from the low-income class, and do not have treatment fees for such injuries."

Al-Ajili called on beauty centers and hospitals in general, to " to stand with those affected, especially in such accidents that represent a catastrophe for all Iraqis," noting that "treatment of one or two cases in such accidents does not cause any losses to the center."

Al-Ajili noted that "the center has been working for months to treat injured in military and terrorist operations in al-Anbar, during ISIS's control over the governorate."