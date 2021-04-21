A man was arrested on drug trafficking charge in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / A man was arrested on Wednesday on drug trafficking charge in Al-Rutba district, west of Al-Anbar Governorate.

The Military Intelligence Directorate announced in a statement that its forces arrested a suspect who transported seven million pills and 9 kg of narcotic crystal into a fuel tank of a large truck.

According to the statement, "The arrested wanted to promote these drugs in the capital, Baghdad, and other governorates targeting the Iraqi youths."

The directorate pointed out, "Sixty thousand drug pills were also found hidden in a water heater in the house of the suspect.”