Shafaq News/ A special security force arrested earlier today, Sunday, the head of al-Hal party, Jamal al-Karboli.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Karboli and his brother, Loay, were apprehended in al-Yarmouk area, Baghdad, at dawn over charges of corruption.

The source said that the operation was orchestrated by the Anti-Corruption Commission after obtaining arrest warrants from the Judiciary.