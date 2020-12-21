Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Iraq did not file a lawsuit against U.S. for the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-21T14:19:48+0000
A leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi: Iraq did not file a lawsuit against U.S. for the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis

Shafaq News /MP Ahmed Al-Asadi, a leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, said that the current and previous governments did not file an international lawsuit against the United States of America, against the background of the assassination of the deputy head of the al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

 

 Al-Asadi told Shafaq News agency, "The relevant authorities, represented by the government and the parliament, must file a lawsuit and submit complaints to the United Nations and the Security Council against the American administration".

 

 The U.S. has claimed responsibility for the assassination of the deputy head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the commander of Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 by a drone attack.

related

Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10
Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

PMF to establish a "Strategic" barrier that secures a third of Iraq

Date: 2020-11-08 15:54:25
PMF to establish a "Strategic" barrier that secures a third of Iraq

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrests a former leader of its 18th Brigade

Date: 2020-12-13 13:44:13
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrests a former leader of its 18th Brigade

What delays "Kanous Operation"?

Date: 2020-09-28 19:28:51
What delays "Kanous Operation"?

PMF launches second phase of "Labbaik Ya Rasolallah" operation

Date: 2020-11-11 08:07:38
PMF launches second phase of "Labbaik Ya Rasolallah" operation

PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Date: 2020-09-30 15:20:27
PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reassures the members with terminated contracts

Date: 2020-11-18 18:11:45
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi reassures the members with terminated contracts

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Date: 2020-09-30 21:02:27
30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack