Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A leader of Saraya Al-Salam was killed in Maysan, another injured

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-24T06:11:53+0000
A leader of Saraya Al-Salam was killed in Maysan, another injured

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a leader in the Saraya Al-Salam (Peace Brigades) faction was killed, and another was wounded in an armed attack in the Maysan governorate, southern Iraq.

A local source told Shafaq News agency that unidentified armed men killed a high-ranking commander and wounded another.

The wounded is in critical health condition. The source said.

The security services cordoned off the scene to find the perpetrators.

Saraya al-Salam, headed by Mustafa Al-Hamidawi, is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by the Shiite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr; it is basically responsible for securing the Samarra district, which includes the shrine of two of the 12 revered Shi'ite imams.

The faction is a 2014 Mahdi Army revival that confronted the US forces in Iraq.

The Brigades has been involved in the fight against ISIS in many regions of Iraq, including Samarra, Diyala, Amerli, Jurf al-Sakhar, and Ishaqi districts.

After declaring victory over ISIS, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi decided to join the popular armed forces with the army and police formations.

The Brigades are now a part of Popular Mobilization Forces but under the direct command of Al-Sadr.

related

Three loud explosions were heard in Maysan, southern Iraq

Date: 2022-02-10 21:11:26
Three loud explosions were heard in Maysan, southern Iraq

Source reveals to Shafaq News the identity of the Maysan victim

Date: 2022-02-09 18:46:38
Source reveals to Shafaq News the identity of the Maysan victim

Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Date: 2021-03-11 10:02:46
Two earthquakes hit Maysan

Al-Sadr forms a new committee to supervise the reform process in al-Salam Brigades

Date: 2021-11-03 14:39:43
Al-Sadr forms a new committee to supervise the reform process in al-Salam Brigades

Al-Kadhimi orders probe into Judge Faisal assassination

Date: 2022-02-06 12:01:04
Al-Kadhimi orders probe into Judge Faisal assassination

Sadrist military commander shot dead in Maysan

Date: 2022-05-08 07:10:02
Sadrist military commander shot dead in Maysan

Federal Intelligence Service seizes explosive materials and devices in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-08 17:41:31
Federal Intelligence Service seizes explosive materials and devices in Maysan

Three terrorists arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-05-24 21:03:23
Three terrorists arrested in Maysan